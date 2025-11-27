Vinva Investment Management Ltd Purchases 7,127 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Vertiv by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 780.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,886.7% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $210.00 target price on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Vertiv from $165.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,873.52. The trade was a 77.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $937,810.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,444. This trade represents a 57.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $172.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average is $140.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.43%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

