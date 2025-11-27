Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 259,963 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF $RSPT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 3,978.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $47.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

