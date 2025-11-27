Richmond Investment Services LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

