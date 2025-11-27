MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 466,900 GDS Holdings $GDS

MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 466,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,273,000. GDS makes up 10.9% of MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd owned 0.25% of GDS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 68.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in GDS by 83,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in GDS by 2,390.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $34.10 on Thursday. GDS Holdings has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $52.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.51. GDS had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $405.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $47.60 to $50.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Macquarie set a $46.70 target price on GDS in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.66.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

