Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 2,666 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after purchasing an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in F5 by 40.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,283 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,302,000 after buying an additional 228,790 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after buying an additional 226,231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth about $46,920,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 24.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 828,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $220,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $328,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,623 shares in the company, valued at $38,357,586.54. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $855,055.57. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $6,810,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $238.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.76 and a fifty-two week high of $346.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.97 and a 200-day moving average of $296.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The network technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $810.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 22.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. F5 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-15.500 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on F5 from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on F5 from $352.00 to $336.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.