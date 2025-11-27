Crh Plc $CRH Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,600 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up 2.3% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.37% of CRH worth $226,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,912,385,000 after acquiring an additional 649,598 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CRH by 24.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,558 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of CRH by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,810,000 after buying an additional 832,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRH by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,185,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,201,000 after purchasing an additional 354,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,667,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,185,000 after acquiring an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.
CRH Price Performance
NYSE CRH opened at $119.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.99.
CRH Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.
CRH Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
