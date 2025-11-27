Choreo LLC Has $8.03 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,421,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. This trade represents a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total transaction of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,082.08. The trade was a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,149,695 shares of company stock worth $186,821,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $165.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $395.10 billion, a PE ratio of 394.70, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.20.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

