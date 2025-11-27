Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $254,205,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,040,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,519,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,073,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ED stock opened at $100.21 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 59.44%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

