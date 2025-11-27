14,997 Shares in ConocoPhillips $COP Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,997 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $87.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $108.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

