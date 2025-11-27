Richmond Investment Services LLC Buys New Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $545.56 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $560.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $568.64. The company has a market cap of $489.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Morgan Stanley set a $665.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mastercard from $638.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $652.50.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

