Findlay Park Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Findlay Park Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.8% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.35% of United Rentals worth $171,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 437.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 8.2% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $814.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $907.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $848.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $1,021.47.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Baird R W upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $975.61.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

