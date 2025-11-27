Harfst & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF $VIS

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up about 3.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,108,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $415,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $295.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $213.26 and a 12-month high of $303.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

