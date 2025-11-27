Hobbs Wealth Management LLC Sells 112,667 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,667 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,841,000 after buying an additional 307,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,188,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $81.14. The firm has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.