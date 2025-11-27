Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after buying an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,368,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,531,702,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,327,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,967 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Argus raised shares of Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock valued at $8,955,291. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE:PSX opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.61. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.