Integrity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in NU by 37.3% in the second quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC now owns 2,487,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,127,000 after acquiring an additional 675,374 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in NU by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 75,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in NU by 49.8% during the second quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 270,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 89,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NU by 15.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,166,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,784,000 after buying an additional 700,504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NU by 45.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 16,980 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NU. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander raised NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NYSE:NU opened at $17.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

