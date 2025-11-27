18,671 Shares in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Hinge Health in the second quarter worth $114,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HNGE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hinge Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Hinge Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.93.

Hinge Health Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Hinge Health stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13. Hinge Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.44 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hinge Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hinge Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hinge Health

In other news, CFO James Budge sold 44,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,116,639.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 479,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,808.66. The trade was a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners X. L. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $29,036,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,383,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,517,465.35. This trade represents a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 791,839 shares of company stock worth $32,148,273.

Hinge Health Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

Featured Stories

