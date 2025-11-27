Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 7,600 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in DigitalOcean by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in DigitalOcean by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

DigitalOcean ( NYSE:DOCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $229.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.55 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 29.15% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bratin Saha sold 13,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $414,628.70. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,849.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOCN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on DigitalOcean in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

