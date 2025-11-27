Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on November 28th

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0711 per share on Friday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Performance

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $15.23.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (USOY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a put options strategy that emphasizes current income while providing exposure to the price of United States Oil Fund (USO). The underlying fund holds short-term futures contracts on WTI crude oil.

