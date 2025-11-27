Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT Stake Lessened by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,987 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fortinet by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Fortinet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT stock opened at $80.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $114.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 111.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total transaction of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,874,317.54. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $13,710,537.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

