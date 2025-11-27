Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,717 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.550-1.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.00 price objective on Trinity Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TRN

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.