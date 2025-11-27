Financial Avengers Inc. Buys 548 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after acquiring an additional 171,547 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,754,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,735,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,432,680,000 after acquiring an additional 238,542 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays set a $465.00 target price on Adobe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $317.52 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.58 and a 12 month high of $557.90. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

