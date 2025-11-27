Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,652 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Terex were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $892,000. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Terex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,770.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,690.52. The trade was a 9.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE TEX opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Terex Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.53 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-5.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Terex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 price target on Terex in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

