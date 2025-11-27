Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Aduro Clean Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Aduro Clean Technologies Price Performance

Aduro Clean Technologies stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $380.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82. Aduro Clean Technologies has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $17.66.

Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Aduro Clean Technologies had a negative net margin of 7,329.94% and a negative return on equity of 133.33%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aduro Clean Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUR. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Aduro Clean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $528,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro Clean Technologies by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

See Also

