Harfst & Associates Inc. Acquires 11,585 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,284 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its position in eBay by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,689,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $791,714,000 after buying an additional 510,629 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after purchasing an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,441,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $571,736,000 after purchasing an additional 627,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,109,481 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $481,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of eBay stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 25.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 35,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $2,878,769.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,367.48. This represents a 92.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 93,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

