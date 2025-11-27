Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Acquired by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 6,186,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,016,000 after purchasing an additional 194,869 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 35,740 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 234,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,450,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.53 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

