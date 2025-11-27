BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XTEN Shares Acquired by Hobbs Wealth Management LLC

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) by 104.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the quarter. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of XTEN opened at $47.24 on Thursday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

