Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 12,587.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $14,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,659 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 28,218.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 757,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 755,128 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $87,516,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 47.0% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,141,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $264,972,000 after buying an additional 684,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 27.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,943,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,905,000 after buying an additional 417,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIG opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $138.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.06 and a 200 day moving average of $128.51.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

