Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Shares Acquired by Hobbs Wealth Management LLC

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 69.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 248.5% during the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $59.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $60.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

