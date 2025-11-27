Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO Shares Bought by Integrity Investment Advisors LLC

Integrity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,980 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,628,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,645,000 after buying an additional 1,388,287 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,458,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,454,000 after buying an additional 1,144,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,743,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,493,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

SPMO opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

