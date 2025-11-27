KBR, Inc. $KBR Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in KBR were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC boosted its holdings in KBR by 108.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC now owns 33,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KBR by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,090,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,116,000 after buying an additional 308,268 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 49,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 240,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 19,995 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on KBR from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of KBR in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on KBR in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $40.76 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $62.14. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. KBR had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.52%.The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

