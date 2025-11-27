Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $235,000 in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513,464 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oracle by 79.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $648,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,687 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 840.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $205.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.24. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72. The firm has a market cap of $585.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares in the company, valued at $42,610,859.20. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $355.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

