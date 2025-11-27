Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $173,000 in Allot Ltd. $ALLT

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after purchasing an additional 742,146 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allot by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 146,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Allot by 17.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allot by 12.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 778,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allot during the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLT shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Allot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Allot in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Allot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Allot Stock Performance

Allot stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.40 million, a PE ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 1.46. Allot Ltd. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81.

Allot Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

