Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SLB Limited $SLB

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3,911.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,313 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLB were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLB by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SLB during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SLB by 42.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 305,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after buying an additional 91,280 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SLB by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 549,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. SLB Limited has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.02%.

In other SLB news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,692.99. The trade was a 27.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 38,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,412,927.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 175,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,607.50. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,107,677. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of SLB in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on SLB and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Melius started coverage on SLB in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $48.00 price objective on SLB in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.28.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

