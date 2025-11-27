Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Marriott International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $472,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,172.50. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,672 shares of company stock worth $25,174,655 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR opened at $304.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.87.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

