GM Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,913 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,978,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,394,611,000 after purchasing an additional 327,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,568,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,341,724,000 after buying an additional 153,582 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $356.14 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $436.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $354.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total transaction of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.