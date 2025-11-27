Zacks Research Comments on Ovintiv’s Q4 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ovintiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Ovintiv Stock Up 3.2%

OVV opened at C$56.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.56. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$42.35 and a twelve month high of C$66.67.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.88 billion during the quarter. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 19.62%.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.