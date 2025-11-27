Richmond Investment Services LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF $IGF

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 508.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $62.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

