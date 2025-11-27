HCEP Management Ltd Raises Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR $LX

HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 261.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681,633 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech accounts for about 5.5% of HCEP Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HCEP Management Ltd owned about 0.56% of LexinFintech worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 5,305,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,208 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,669,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 663,330 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $44,048,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in LexinFintech by 437.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 509,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 414,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at $518,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LX shares. Wall Street Zen cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $3.30 on Thursday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $555.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

