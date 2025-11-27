Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares in the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

