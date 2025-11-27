AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 17,996.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 45,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 366,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,174,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 44,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 289,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AMETEK from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

AME opened at $196.40 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.02 and a 52-week high of $204.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.49. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. AMETEK has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.320-7.370 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,531,272.45. This trade represents a 20.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 26,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $5,259,314.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 40,226 shares in the company, valued at $8,047,211.30. This trade represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

