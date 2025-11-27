FY2026 EPS Estimates for AGIO Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Schmidt now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.37) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($7.26). The consensus estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.85) per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $32.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

AGIO stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.24 and a 1 year high of $62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,471,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,287 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,402,000 after acquiring an additional 733,038 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,905,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,889,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total value of $145,023.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,049.84. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $134,247.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,399.90. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,099 shares of company stock worth $620,092 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

