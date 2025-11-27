Johnson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,941 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 168,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,904,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,868 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $91,109,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 184,269 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,062,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 473,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $64,340,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $128.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $223.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.08.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

