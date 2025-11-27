Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,858,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

