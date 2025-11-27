Stifel Canada Issues Positive Outlook for kneat.com Earnings

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Free Report) – Stifel Canada boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for kneat.com in a report issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for kneat.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for kneat.com’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get kneat.com alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KSI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of kneat.com from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.75.

kneat.com Stock Performance

TSE:KSI opened at C$4.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.50. The stock has a market cap of C$410.90 million, a PE ratio of -215.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.17. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. kneat.com had a negative return on equity of 29.61% and a negative net margin of 17.59%.The business had revenue of C$16.11 million during the quarter.

About kneat.com

(Get Free Report)

kneat.com Inc is in the business of developing and marketing a software application for modelling regulated data-intensive processes for regulated industries, focusing on the life sciences industry. The company has developed Kneat Gx solution which provides management real-time visibility and control and increases product, quality, and compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.