Safe Bulkers, Inc (SB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Safe Bulkers, Inc (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th.

Safe Bulkers has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $0.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Safe Bulkers has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $548.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 73.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

