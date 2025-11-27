Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16,168.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 29,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $245.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.33.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 59.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

