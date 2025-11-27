Mill Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.71, for a total transaction of $1,113,284.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,931,933.22. This represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.76. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

