DNB Asset Management AS Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affirm by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after buying an additional 2,657,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 1,137.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,016 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Affirm by 12.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,390,000 after acquiring an additional 722,599 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,314,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild Redb raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

AFRM stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 3.57.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.Affirm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Affirm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $1,395,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 122,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,413. The trade was a 10.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $2,617,535.90. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 795,772 shares of company stock valued at $71,270,495. Insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

