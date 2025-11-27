J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF $FSTA

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,891 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 217,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $50.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.45 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.