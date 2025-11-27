Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $839,000 Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARLO. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,815,000 after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 11.8% in the second quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,727 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARLO. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 18,645 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $332,999.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,762,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,481.06. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 149,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $2,148,616.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 519,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,316.35. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,742. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ARLO opened at $14.38 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 479.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.51.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Arlo Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.130-0.190 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

